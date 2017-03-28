Single Take Thriller BROKEN MILE Picks up Canadian And U.S. Distribution

Broken Mile, a single take thriller from Toronto filmmaker Justin McConnell, has been picked up for distribution here at home in Canada and for our neighbours down below in America. Indiecan Entertainment acquired the Canadian rights while the American rights went to Gravitas Ventures late last week. Broken Mile should be available for wider comsumption this Summer.

Broken Mile, told in real-time and presented as a single unbroken take, follows a drug-addict (Francesco Filice) who awakens to find the woman he is with dead, and must rush to escape the consequences. Along the way he enlists the help of his strong-willed ex-girlfriend (Caleigh Le Grand), and avoids confrontation with the gun-toting figure chasing him (Patrick McFadden).

Broken Mile had its world premiere over at the Whistler Film Festival last December and its Toronto (hometown) premiere at the Canadian Film Fest this past weekend. ScreenAnarchy will be taking a look at Justin's film in the near future and will share out thoughts with you then.