Screen Anarchists On KONG: SKULL ISLAND

Ard Vijn, Associate Editor, Features

The concept of Kong: Skull Island seemed potentially cool to me, and the first trailer did make me sit up and take notice. The second trailer didn't inspire much hope in me though, and with dismay I read Kwenton's review, which seemed to corroborate my worst fears.

Thing is, I already had tickets to go see it with friends, last weekend, in IMAX 3D. So see it I did, and... maybe it was because of lowered expectations? I had an absolute blast with the film.

I've always been a fan of monster films which had monsters in it just for monsters' sake. I adored the Ray Harryhausen-powered adventures of Sinbad, but the wait was always for the creatures to appear. And... well, Kong: Skull Island fully delivers, with a nice selection of creepies, crawlies and other beasties. Some are obvious, some less so, but all are inspired. A giant sweet-water mire squid? A humungous granddaddy long-legs with pincers? Hell, why not!

So yeah, I was much amused. Oh sure, there is plenty to criticize here. Characterisation is OK-ish but superficial, bordering on caricature. The Vietnam-movie references (ranging from Apocalypse Now all the way to... eh... Apocalypse Now) get very tiresome, and are not helped by the most unimaginative choice of period hits possible.

But whenever the film shows people in peril adventuring in the jungle, it gets mean-spirited with the red-shirts' demises, and in a creature feature? That rocks. Also, stick around for the after-credits sequence to get the mother of all teases.