Boston Underground Coverage All Videos Indie Reviews Zombie Movies Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Jake Gyllenhaal

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Jake Gyllenhaal
Truth be told, I haven't seen Daniel Espinosa's Life yet. Recently I watched (and sometimes re-watched) a string of underwater monster films, so the itch I had for claustrophobic man-vs-creature film has been royally scratched.

The one thing that might urge me towards a cinema to still go see it, is actually the presence of Jake Gyllenhaal. Because for the last few years, he or his agent (and probably both) have displayed an uncanny knack for choosing extremely good projects to display his talents in. At the moment, Jake's involvement is almost a blind buy, a strong seal of approval.

It helps that the man has done some stellar acting, whether he plays a quirky lovable goofball or a disturbed creep.

So, what are your favorite performances by Andy Lau? Do you like him better as a good guy, or as a bad guy?

Chime in, in the comments below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

More about Life

  • Believe it or not, Life is 100% worthy of a watch on the big screen. A superior Alien knock-off.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.