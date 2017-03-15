O RASTRO: Second Creepy Trailer For Brazilian Horror Film Arrives

People tend to find hospitals unsettling at the best of times but crumbling, soon to be abandoned hospitals in Brazil? Based on the new trailer for J.C. Feyer's upcoming Brazilian horror film O Rastro (The Trace We Leave Behind) I think I'll just say, "No, thanks" to ever heading to one of those. Here's how Variety described the film when it entered production:

Set against Brazil's roiling social unrest, it turns on a bright, recently-promoted doctor Joao who is tasked with coordinating the overnight transfer of patients when yet another public hospital is closed in Rio. When a young girl patient goes missing, he tries to locate her, and is gradually drawn into a world he wishes he had never entered.

We shared the first trailer for this one back in December and follow that up now with a second effort that builds on teh already effective first introduction. Check it out below.