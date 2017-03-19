SXSW Coverage International Videos Anime International Reviews Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Naomi Kawase's PARALLEL WORLD to Debut at Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2017

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
The 19th edition of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia will take place across Tokyo and Yokohama from 1 - 25 June 2017, featuring 250 short films from around the world. The largest short film festival anywhere in Asia, as well as a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards, SSFF & ASIA will premiere Crime Fighters, a 6-part collaborative effort between the festival and EXILE TRIBE, a group of prominent artists from across the Japanese entertainment industry.

Most notable among them is Parallel World, a new short feature from Naomi Kawase, the Cannes Grand Prix winning director of The Mourning Forest and An. Her new short stars Anna Ishii and Takayuki Yamada in a nostalgic tale of lost love and teenage innocence.

The festival includes 3 official competition sections - International, Japan and Asia International - and the Grand Prix winner will be eligible for for an Academy Award® nomination in next year’s short film categories. Last year’s Grand Prix winner, Kristof Deak’s Sing, went on to win the Oscar for Best Short Film Live Action earlier this year.

The theme of this year’s SSFF & ASIA is “cinemaTIC! cinemaTEC!”, focusing on how advancements in digital technology have evolved and enhanced modern cinematic culture, while staying true to the timeless goal of entertaining others. 

Tickets for all screenings are free but must be booked in advance. For more information about the festival and its programme, visit the festival's official website here.

