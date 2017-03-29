Luc Besson Returns to Euro Space Opera with Epic VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS Trailer

STX Films have released the first full trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Luc Besson's $180 million dollar return to big sci-fi filmmaking.

To say Besson's Europa Corp. has a lot riding on Valerian would be a major understatement. It's the most expensive film the company has produced, and the most expensive independently financed production period.

In many ways, Valerian is Besson's Avatar (and indeed he's said as much). It's a film he has been dreaming of making since her was a child but needed to wait for the technology to catch up to his vision. Now that we're here, I couldn't be more excited.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha-an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Valerian stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne along with Clive Owen, Rihanna, Ethan Hawke and many others.

It hits theatres July 21, 2017.