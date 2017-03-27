Boston Underground Coverage Indie Features Sci-Fi Animation Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Jake Gyllenhaal Transforms Into Your Nerdy Uncle In New OKJA Shots

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Bong Joon-ho's Okja will hit Netflix June 28th and the streaming giant have followed their previously released teaser with a trio of new stills featuring a fresh look at stars Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal sporting his very best nerd-stache. Check 'em out below!

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend.
 
With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja…while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.
 
Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host) begins with the gentlest of premises—the bond between man and animal—and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all.

Zoologist, TV personality and face of the Mirando Corporation, Dr. Johnny Wilcox (JAKE GYLLENHAAL) in the Netflix original film OKJA, from genre-defying writer/director Bong Joon Ho.

