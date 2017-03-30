SXSW Coverage International News Crime Movies Fantasy Movies International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See EXTRAORDINARY MISSION in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See EXTRAORDINARY MISSION in Cinemas!
Extraordinary Mission is the exciting new thriller by Alan Mak, co-director of the Infernal Affairs and Overheard trilogies. This time, he co-directs with veteran cinematographer Anthony Pun (Overheard trilogy, The White Storm) to tell the story of an undercover policeman trying to take down a drug syndicate.  
 
Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers. 
 
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
 
1) Like the Magnum Film Facebook page, and
 
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
 
Extraordinary Mission will open in Australian cinemas on April 6 and this competition will close at 3pm on April 4. Good luck!
