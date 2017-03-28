Have Your Say: Aggregate Review Scores Are Good / Bad

Director Brett Ratner made some waves last week, when he publicly stated his opinion about aggregate review scores. I quote from Entertainment Weekly's article about it
:
The worst thing that we have in today's movie culture is Rotten Tomatoes. I think it's the destruction of our business. I have such respect and admiration for film criticism. When I was growing up film criticism was a real art. And there was intellect that went into that. And you would read Pauline's Kael's reviews, or some others, and that doesn't exist anymore. Now it's about a number. A compounded number of how many positives vs. negatives. Now it's about, 'What's your Rotten Tomatoes score?' And that's sad, because the Rotten Tomatoes score was so low on Batman v Superman I think it put a cloud over a movie that was incredibly successful.
Ok, stepping back for a moment here, because in this short bit Brett is already saying a lot of things you might agree or disagree with.
- You might disagree with Brett Ratner about whatever he says, because you hate his films.
- You might scoff at his example of Batman v Superman
, a title on which opinions sure do differ
.
- Intelligent, intellectual reviewing still exists (ahem
).
Regardless, his concern with regards to review-scoring is an interesting one. I mean, I always strive to choose what films I see based on doing the appropriate research. But I'd be lying if I said I never peek at Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic or IMDb for a quick look at the numbers.
So let's leave those three items listed above alone for now (well, bar the last one maybe...), and focus on the subject of aggregate review scores. Do you feel influenced by them, and do you think that is a good or bad thing? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
(PS: Thanks to Kurt Halfyard for giving me the idea and showing me the article.)
(PPS: The picture above is from the poster for Return of the Killer Tomatoes, should you wonder...)
Kurt Halfyard
contributed to this story.
.