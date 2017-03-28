Gareth Evans' APOSTLE Picked up by Netflix

Apostle, the upcoming period revenge flick from The Raid's Gareth Evans has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. The film is set to begin production this April and stars Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Bill Millner and Kristine Froseth. Deadline is reporting that, the upcoming period revenge flick from's Gareth Evans has been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. The film is set to begin production this April and stars Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton, Bill Millner and Kristine Froseth.

The pic follows man who travels to a remote island and attempts to rescue his sister after she’s kidnapped by a religious cult. The group demands a ransom for the sister’s return, undermining the man’s resolve to rescue her.

So this probably means that those of us looking forward to a lengthy festival run for Apostle will not get it. It will likely make one high profile festival screening just to get the word out then show up on Netflix shortly thereafter. Considering Apostle is only heading into production next month it will be some time before we have a streaming date to share with you.

XYZ Films, Severn Screen and Evans’ One More One Production are producing.