Exclusive: UNTOLD HORROR Launches Documentary Series And a Children's Book by George A. Romero!?!

Throughout film history there are stories of projects that never got made. Someone read a script but it got lost. Financing fell through at the last minute. This guy said something about that guy's mom and they will never work together ever again.

For any number of reasons ideas emerge, we get excited, then projects disappear into the ether and are never heard from again. Proof of concept reels turn the World on fire only to be never seen or heard from again. Then there are whispers, stories over drinks at the pub, or games of 'who knows the coolest shit that has never been made?'. The new documentary series Untold Horror wants to take these stories out from local folklore and into our living rooms.

Untold Horror will be more than just the documentary series. It will be a brand and a multimedia franchise. Before the series even airs Untold Horror will be releasing a book. Not just any book. A children's book. Written by Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero! Only ever released in French his book The Little World of Humongo Bongo will be released in English next Fall/Winter. How cool is that? Here he is below.

If you recall, Untold Horror was pitched during the co-production market Frontieres at the Fantasia International Film Festival last Summer. It was the first time that a documentary series was presented at the market and I was so chuffed with the idea that it stood out as a personal favorite from the market. Alas, I have not won the lottery since that time so they got their financing from someone else.

However, my enthusiasm for the project has reap some rewards and ScreenAnarchy gets to share the news about Untold Horror and the trailer with you before anyone else!