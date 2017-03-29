SXSW Coverage All Interviews Weird Reviews Festival Videos Indie Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Edinburgh Short Film Festival's Exciting New Partnership with DC Shorts & Discounts on Entry

Edinburgh Short Film Festival's Exciting New Partnership with DC Shorts & Discounts on Entry
We’re delighted to reveal that we have finalised the details on a new festival partnership with the USA’s largest dedicated short film festival on the US East coast, DC Shorts based in Washington!
 
The partnership begins during our 2018 editions and will see the ESFF prepare a programme of some of our best short films for screening at DC Shorts in September 2018!
 
We’re also reciprocating and DC Shorts will programme for our festival in Autumn of 2018.
 
BUT THE BEST NEWS IS:
 
We’ve also agreed to offer our entrants a 20% discount on submissions to the other festival and this offer is now open, so anyone submitting to this year’s ESFF will also get a 20% discount on submitting to DC Shorts!
 
