Director Rob Hawk brings back memories of TOP GUN with his latest film WAPS!

After the release of his cult classic fight flick “Fight Valley” starring UFC stars Miesha Tate and Holly Holmes, and his most recent film with Tara Reid entitled "WORTHLESS" ,Director Rob Hawk has become a hot new Director on the rise.

However, Mr. Hawks next film venture titled WAPS Is a film that will be a modern day TOP GUN. The Waps were originated in the 1940's, but Hawk says "this will be a modern day film that will make reference to the 1940 pilots periodically in the film". The film will focus around the F--16 fighting falcon flown by a handful of new cadets fresh out of flight training school.

The director has been studying fighter jets for many years preparing for his next film, He has even turned his own home into an aircraft hangar. A cockpit and flight gear rest in the director's home for inspiration. The film has been in development for a while and he is hoping to be in production this spring / summer 2017 .