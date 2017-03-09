Crowdfund This: Assamese Martial Arts Film LOCAL KUNG FU 2 Needs Your Help!

Almost five years ago we shared the trailer for a completely DIY, no-budget kung fu movie from the state of Assam in eastern corner of India. That film, Local Kung Fu, turned out to be a really fun little action comedy made entirely with non-professionals who happened to part of a local martial arts club. Made on a budget of around $2,000 US, Local Kung Fu was a pure passion project that has endeared the team behind the film to the Indian independent movement even though the film was pretty rough even in its finished form.

The team behind Local Kung Fu is back, and this time they've stepped it up both in terms of budget and action, but they are still very small by any reasonable standards, so they are looking for some help to get the film finished. Local Kung Fu 2 is a more ambitious film, both in terms of the production and in terms of concept with director Kenny Basumatary returning to the chair for an action comedy inspired by Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors.

The team is looking for a total of 8 lakh rupees (~$12,300) to complete color grading and sound design on the film. It's a relatively small amount, but we thought that our ScreenAnarchy readers by be interested in getting behind this project from a corner of the world that doesn't get a whole lot of notoriety in the film world. Below is part of the pitch from the crowdfunding site Wishberry and a couple of video to help you decide if you want to be a part of this project. The team is offering several perks at low cost, and some of them are even deliverable around the world.

Check out what the team at Local Kung Fu 2 has to say about their project:

LKF 2 is an action comedy feature film - an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which was previously adapted by Gulzar in Angoor. The story is about two pairs of identical twins who were separated as babies. In our version - one set of twins knows martial arts and the other doesn't. The film revolves around all the drama, confusion, comedy and action that happens when these twins are chased by gangsters. It’ll be a proper entertainment package for everyone to watch and enjoy.