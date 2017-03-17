Climate Change Doc THE AGE OF CONSEQUENCES: Make Plans to Watch It Now

SXSW Coverage Festival Features All News Teaser Trailers International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
After debuting at Hot Docs in Toronto last year, Jared P. Scott's documentary The Age of Consequences enjoyed a theatrical run in January and now it's heading to home video. We have an exclusive link for advance purchase of the climate change doc.

First, here's the official synopsis:

The Age of Consequences investigates climate change impacts on increased resource scarcity, migration, and conflict through the lens of national security and global stability.

Through unflinching case-study analysis, distinguished U.S. military admirals, generals and veterans lay bare how climate change stressors interact with societal tensions and spark conflict. Water and food shortages, drought, extreme weather and sea-level rise function as 'accelerants of instability' and 'catalysts for conflict' in volatile regions of the world that will lead to grave implications for peace and security in the 21st century.

Directed by Jared P. Scott, The Age of Consequences will be playing at the Laemmle NoHo in Los Angeles this coming Monday, March 21. The film will also screen for NASA at the AmesResearch Center south of San Francisco on April 20.

It will be available digitally on April 4, 2017. Here's an exclusive link for an advance purchase.

