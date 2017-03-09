CERULIA: Watch The Trailer For The Latest From XX Animator Sofia Carrillo

One of the great pleasures I had in producing all-female horror anthology XX was having the opportunity to work directly with Mexican stop motion animator Sofia Carrillo. I'd had the chance to program some of her short films over the years and have always been a simply enormous fan of her work ... it's both gorgeous and unsettling in equal measures and I have always been convinced that Carrillo is one of the very finest artists working in stop motion anywhere in the world today.

Want a demonstration?

Carrillo's latest short film - titled Cerulia - is set to premiere at the Guadalajara Film Festival and she has released a teaser for the film in advance of the screenings. And, yes, English subtitles are included. Take a look below!