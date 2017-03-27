Adrien Brody Joins PEAKY BLINDERS

With production freshly under way on the fourth series of Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders the BBC have announced that Oscar winning actor Adrien Brody has joined Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory in the cast of the period gangster series.

When he receives a mysterious letter on Christmas Eve, Thomas Shelby realises that the Peaky Blinders are in danger of annihilation. As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham, where a desperate fight for survival begins.

It's hard to say from that series synopsis what role Brody will play. Hardy's character - Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons - has taken such an ambiguous role opposite in relation to Murphy's Thomas Shelby that it's every bit as likely that Brody could be an ally against Solomons as it is that Solomons is and ally against Brody's unnamed character. And this is, no doubt, exactly how the creators want it for now.