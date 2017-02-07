Watch: Love And Mental Health Take Center Stage in Trailer For Vincent Sabella's Debut
Vincent Sabella's dramatic feature film debut Elizabeth Blue will be having its World Premiere at the Hollywood Reel Indepedant Film Festival on the 16th of this month. It already has a leg up as it has already been selected as the Best Dramatic Feature for that festival. They work fast.
ScreenAnarchy is pleased to debut to you the trailer and poster for the film. Be sure to also read through all of the release information about Elizabeth Blue below as there is a very interesting back story to Sabella's film. Very interesting and very personal.
ELIZABETH BLUE, which stars Anna Schafer, Ryan Vincent, Christopher Ashman, Nicola Lambo, Inger Tudor, Kathleen Quinlan and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje centers on Elizabeth (Schafer) a young woman recently released from a mental hospital while coping with ongoing episodes of Schizophrenia. With the love and support of her fiancé, Grant (Vincent) and the help of her new Psychiatrist, Dr. Bowman (Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Elizabeth is doing her best to navigate through life. Haunted by daily voices, hallucinations, anxiety, failing medications and her cold and seemingly unsupportive Mother (Quinlan), Elizabeth fears that she will soon lose Grant. Undeterred by it all, Grant stands by her side as Elizabeth attempts to regain control of her mental stability and her life while planning their wedding.The film, which was helmed by first time feature director Vincent Sabella, also wrote the screenplay. The Los Angles based artist who has 3 award winning short films under his belt, is also a functioning schizophrenic. Sabella based the story on a period in his own life in 2010 when his medications failed, much like the character of Elizabeth. During this time, Sabella’s husband of 11 years, Indie Film Producer and Executive, Joe Dain (“Gardens of the Night”, “Geography Club”) struggled to find the right combination of medications, which took nearly a year.Dain, who is Executive in Charge of Production of the award winning production shingle, Sunrise Pictures (“The Whistleblower”, “The Trials of Cate McCall”) and the Genre Distribution label, Terror Films (“The Chosen”) raised the financing and also produced the film. Elliott Abbott (“A League of Their Own”, “Awakenings”) and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje are Executive Producing.
