Watch Lauren Ashley Carter And Lauren Ashley Carter in Trailer For IMITATION GIRL

Imitation Girl, a new feature film from Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani has been included in the Official Selection of the Cinequest Film & VR Festival 2017, and will celebrate its world premiere in March. Her new film features indie horror actress Lauren Ashley Carter (Darling and The Mind's Eye) in a dual role. The dramatic sci-fi looks to be a departure from the types of film we have come accustomed to seeing the doe-eyed actress in.

There is a selection of stills and a trailer after the official synopsis.