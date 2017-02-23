Watch Lauren Ashley Carter And Lauren Ashley Carter in Trailer For IMITATION GIRL

Berlin / EFM Coverage Anime Top 10 Lists International Interviews Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works
A mysterious being appears in the Southwestern desert and assumes the identity of the first person she sees - a woman on a magazine cover. Taken in by Iranian immigrants, she forms an understanding of her new surroundings, and comes to appreciate the beauty and the sadness of her new world. At the same time, Julianna, Imitation’s world-weary earthly double, knows both glitz and grit working as an entertainer in New York City, where her fraying life and relationships threaten her dreams for an audition that might finally set her on a happier path. On learning of Juliana’s existence, Imitation heads to New York, where only by sacrificing themselves to each other can the cosmic twins complete a full portrait of a woman.