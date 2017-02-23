Berlin / EFM Coverage Anime Top 10 Lists International Interviews Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch Lauren Ashley Carter And Lauren Ashley Carter in Trailer For IMITATION GIRL

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Imitation Girl, a new feature film from Iranian-American filmmaker Natasha Kermani has been included in the Official Selection of the Cinequest Film & VR Festival 2017, and will celebrate its world premiere in March. Her new film features indie horror actress Lauren Ashley Carter (Darling and The Mind's Eye) in a dual role. The dramatic sci-fi looks to be a departure from the types of film we have come accustomed to seeing the doe-eyed actress in. 
 
There is a selection of stills and a trailer after the official synopsis.
 
A mysterious being appears in the Southwestern desert and assumes the identity of the first person she sees - a woman on a magazine cover. Taken in by Iranian immigrants, she forms an understanding of her new surroundings, and comes to appreciate the beauty and the sadness of her new world. At the same time, Julianna, Imitation’s world-weary earthly double, knows both glitz and grit working as an entertainer in New York City, where her fraying life and relationships threaten her dreams for an audition that might finally set her on a happier path. On learning of Juliana’s existence, Imitation heads to New York, where only by sacrificing themselves to each other can the cosmic twins complete a full portrait of a woman.
