TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT Big Game Spot

Here is the Big Game spot for the fifth Transformers movie The Last Knight. Your next dose of Bayhem is coming to cinemas this June and there is nothing we can do to stop it.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance.

Another one of those studio franchises that never seems to die is this Transformers one. Like an advanced plague it has grown resiliant to the antibiotic that is called movie criticism. Mark Wahlberg returns and is joined by Sir Anthony Hopkins.