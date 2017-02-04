THE STRANGERS 2 Is Headed for a Summer Shoot

After years of speculation and plenty of false starts production on a sequel to Brian Bertino’s 2008 chiller The Strangers is finally getting off the ground. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter Bertino returns for scriptwriting duties (with the aid of Ben Ketai) but makes room in the directorial seat for Johannes Roberts.

The sequel, produced by Fyzz Facility Pictures and Relativity Media, promises to stick close to the original’s home invasion roots. When a family decides to camp out in an isolated mobile home park their vacation takes a turn for the worse as they are set upon by a trio of masked psychos.

The original film was a successful exercise in slowly escalating dread and atmosphere, counting among its admirers none other than horror maestro Stephen King. Johannes Roberts is an exciting choice for The Strangers 2. He already proved his knack for crafting suspense with 47 Meters Down, an excellent shark attack movie that should give The Shallows a run for its money in 2017.