The Right To Live’ Brings Awareness To Domestic Violence And Other Types Of Abuse

Raystar Film and Production Inc.’s gripping film about domestic violence and bullying follows three heterosexual married couples and one lesbian couple through various serious situations of abuse.

The dramatic film, produced by two former domestic violence victims, Michele Frantzeskos and Nancy Vazquez, and executive-produced by Nicholas Frantzeskos, is designed to emphasize the traumatic experiences victims go through as well as provide solutions for a more productive life without abuse.

The film educates victims that abuse is not their fault and advises them to talk about it to take their power back so they can live an abuse-free life again.

The Right To Live, which won the 2014 Audience Choice Award at the Northeast Film Festival and was nominated for the 2016 Audience Choice Award at the Hoboken International Film Festival was sponsored by Bellevue Hospital and shown at the Harlem Hospital, as well as the Lincoln Recovery Center in New York, to clients recovering from substance abuse, which is often the cause of domestic violence. The producers intend to show their film nationwide at domestic violence shelters/centers to help victims break free from abuse and subsequently enhance their life. Received recognition award from Lincoln Recovery Center in New York.

Frantzeskos and Vazquez are also behind Project Wake-Up, an anti-bullying campaign.

Website: http://raystarfilmandproduc.wixsite.com/raystarfilmandproduc

Movie Trailer:

https://youtu.be/IqPcSbLaxvI

Movie release date is set for March on all major platforms ITunes, Amazon, Google Play and shortly after on Netflix and Hulu.