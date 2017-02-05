THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS Big Game Spot

Here is the Big Game spot for The Fate of the Furious. This is one of those tent pole franchises that the ScreenAnarchy family has had a little trouble letting go of, ever since it was pulled out of the muck and the mire by Justin Lin. It went from laughing stock of the masses to arguably one of the biggest franchises on the planet and this eighth (Eighth!!!) film shows that it bears no signs of slowing down.

initial observation? There are a tremendous number of cars spending more time in the air than on the ground in this Big Game spot. But what comes up must come down. Gravity is a law and not a suggestion.