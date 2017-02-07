THE BLACKCOAT'S DAUGHTER: Watch The Trailer For Osgood Perkins' First Feature

While his sophomore effort I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives in The House was picked up and released quickly, Osgood Perkins' first film The Blackcoat's Daughter sat for a year after its debut here in Toronto. A24 will be releasing the film on digital at the end of the month and in cinemas in March.

Formally under the guise of February, Perkins' debut was detinitely a buzz title back in 2015. Our own Ryland Aldrich caught the film in Austin that year and was impressed with the debut from the son of horror royalty, Anthony Perkins.

Something creepy is happening at the Bramford Academy Catholic girls school. While it isn't exactly clear what is going on, it's very obvious that the snowy scenery isn't the only thing giving you chills in Osgood Perkins' icy thriller February. This is a very tense and mysterious psychological thriller that delivers on its promise to have the audience seriously creeped out. The three leads all turn in strong performances, however, some of the minor roles come across slightly heavy-handed. The naturalistic cinematography and bleak production design also adds to the overall mood. Perkins should be congratulated for his execution of vision. February sets out to be a cold, bleak, and creepy thriller. All things considered, it succeeds wildly.

A deeply atmospheric and terrifying new horror film, The Blackcoat’s Daughter centers on Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story—that of Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force. The movie suspensefully builds to the moment when the two stories will finally intersect, setting the stage for a shocking and unforgettable climax.

The Blackcoat's Daughter will roll out exclusively on DirecTV on February 16, 2017 then begin its theatrical run on March 31st.