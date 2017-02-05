STRANGER THINGS: Season Two Big Game Spot

I am tempted to call the second season of Stranger Things the streaming event of 2017. You have to admit that there will be few seasons of any other show that streams exclusively online that will be anticipated as much as Stranger Things. The show took the World by storm and it looks like the Upside Down will really be doing that in the second season.

From the Eggo waffles ad to Dustin, Mike and Lewis in Ghostbusters uniforms the 80s is well represented. And that shot of Will as the door opens and the goosebumps on his neck. Do you think that is a nod to Close Encounters of the Third Kind? Yeah there is a giant creature in that red horizon but you get what I mean, that scene in Close Encounters when Barry opens the door and he is instantly bathed in orange light from the UFOs?

This is that point when we pray to whatever gods we worship, old and new, and ask that we do not die until we have binged on season two of Stranger Things.

Check it out.