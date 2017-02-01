Sundance Coverage Weird Features Trailers Festival News Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

SPOOR: Small Town Crime Gets Grisly In Fabulous Trailer For Agnieszka Holland's Latest

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
With the world premiere of Agnieszka Holland's Spoor just around the corner at the Berlin Film Festival the first trailer for what promises to be a fabulously dank thriller has just arrived.

Janina Duszejko, an elderly woman, lives alone in the Klodzko Valley where a series of mysterious crimes are committed. Duszejko is convinced that she knows who or what is the murderer, but nobody believes her.

A back country crime story, this one looks to be loaded with fantastic atmosphere and visuals. This first trailer is for the Polish release and does not include subtitles, unfortunately, but the imagery is so strong that it's immediately engaging regardless. Take a look below!

Agnieszka HollandStepán HulíkOlga TokarczukJakub GierszalTomasz KotBorys SzycKatarzyna HermanCrimeDrama
