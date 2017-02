This movie I made in Rio. Only by myself. Writing, camera, actor, director by only me.

No budget, no education only my filings and wish. Have a pleasure for watching. This film is mystery & puzzle about our modern world. This is the face-control to find co-thinkers in our big world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9of87umdqo

