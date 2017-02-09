Possible ideas for season 4 of Black Mirror

The sci-fi anthology series scribed by satirist Charlie Brooker is readying up for a fourth season. The show, which went through an Americanisation when it switched from BBC to Netflix for its third season, tackles a different futuristic notion in each episode, most of which relating to social media, intersection of media and politics, and basically anything that relates to the 'black mirrors' that our the screens that surround us in this technology-crazed Wesern world of ours. To help Charlie Brooker and co with the inventive concepts for this new season, I thought I'd give them a hand with some ideas, especially as world becomes increasingly even more obsesses over technology.

- Drone cameras become ubiqutuous everywhere and all privacy is elimanated,

- The world has now become one globalised nation and an evil man (from what was formelry known as 'the United States') is so desparate to win his candicacy for president of Earth, that he uses miniscule unseen drones to infest themselves into the minds of hundreds of millions and uses brainwashing techniques to convince him he's the candidate they should vote for. TWIST: His opponent uses drone activity of his own to infest his brain to convince him drone-based mind-control is unethical.

- Left-handed people are being extradicted from America and sent to an island (appropriately called Left Island) where they are overcrowded, tortured by guards, and caged like lesser beings. The population of the lefts soon outsizes the rights by almost 2:1 and eventually uprise, break out of their prison, escape the island, and invade America. They completely dismantle the country, establish a new left regime, blame the destruction on the right's lack of perception of the possible destrutive repurcussions, and vow to rebuild America and make it even better and more tolerant than ever before, no matter which hand you prefer.

- In the three hour series finale epic, another evil man who controls the VR sector of the US uses it for brainwashing techniques to convince citizens to elect him into presidency candicacy. It's like episode 3, but the big difference is this guy is really evil and, because there's been an unexplained surge of people born with blue hair, doesn't want anyone with blue hair in his country just because he doesn't understand him, even though the blue hair people are just regular people, they just have different cutlery etiquette. This epic series finale ends with this man put in a VR system that repeatedly shows blue people have sex for an eternity, which he hates, and everyone votes into office a ... guess what ... blue hair person, who is apparently really cool and loves everyone equally and is the first US president who can pull off a triple kick-flip on a skateboard.