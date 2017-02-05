PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES Big Game Spot

Sundance Coverage Crime Movies Festival Interviews Horror Movies Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Having outlived its presumed expiry date another chapter in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, is due out in cinemas this Summer.

With the promise of returning favorites Winn Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) along with Captain Jack Sparrow this Big Game spot features a tremendous amount of visual effects wizardry and a lot of whiz bang boom before we see our favorite pirate only at the very end. Tease!

