Our Favorite Faces Of Emma Stone

Last night, Emma Stone won the Academy Award for "Best Actress In A Leading Role", and good for her. Plenty of people dug La La Land
and loved her performance in it. By all accounts she's a pretty nice person with a great sense of humor; the picture above shows her re-enacting the shock of the rewards ceremony's finale, where the film she was in was erroneously called the winner for a few seconds.
Anyway, La La Land
was nowhere near her first film or series. So what's your favorite performance by Emma Stone?
Chime in, in the comments below!
(Picture taken from this USA Today Network newsclip, courtesy of A.M.P.A.S.)
