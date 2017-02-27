Berlin / EFM Coverage Anime International Reviews Weird Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Emma Stone

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Emma Stone
Last night, Emma Stone won the Academy Award for "Best Actress In A Leading Role", and good for her. Plenty of people dug La La Land and loved her performance in it. By all accounts she's a pretty nice person with a great sense of humor; the picture above shows her re-enacting the shock of the rewards ceremony's finale, where the film she was in was erroneously called the winner for a few seconds.

Anyway, La La Land was nowhere near her first film or series. So what's your favorite performance by Emma Stone?
Chime in, in the comments below!


(Picture taken from this USA Today Network newsclip, courtesy of A.M.P.A.S.)

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

More about La La Land

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.