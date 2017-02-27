OKJA: Netflix Drops First Teaser for Bong Joon-ho's Latest

Berlin / EFM Coverage Superhero Movies Horror Movies All News Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributor; Seoul, South Korea (@pierceconran)
Four years after Snowpiercer, Korean master Bong Joon-ho is on the cusp of releasing his next high concept sci-fi opus Okja. Netflix is backing the $53 million project, and has just launched the first teaser in Korea.

Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano and more star alongside several Korean actors in the English and Korean language film, including lead An Seo-hyun, who plays Mija, a young girl trying to protect a large creature from the grips of a multi-national corporation.

Netflix will release the film in June through its global online service, but there have been hints that the film may receive a theatrical release in some markets, including Korea. Many predict that the film could debut at Cannes in May.

