Shorts on Shudder: Briony Kidd's THE ROOM AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS And Gustavo Cooper's THE HOME

Two short films from friends of the ScreenAnarchy family rolled out on Shudder yesterday. Australian filmmaker Briony Kidd's The Room at the Top of the Stairs and American Gustavo Cooper's The Home.

Briony Kidd's short film, a modern gothic melodrama with a nod to 1970s horror flicks called The Room at the Top of the Stairs, is one of her earlier works from 2010. While she works on her feature film debut, a post apocalyptic psycho-biddy (not a spelling error) thriller she is the director of the Stranger With My Face International Film Festival and a mighty advocate for women filmmakers around the World.

We have been following Cooper's The Home for some time now. When it first emerged as a proof of concept for a feature film the wisest of his friends suggested that he slap some credits on it and throw it into the festival circuit where it did quite well. Then he and co-writer Peter Cilella (Resolution) pitched the feature film at the co-production market at Fantastic Fest last September. I was not there but Cooper has kept me up to speed on their idea for the feature film and I think it is a really solid idea that is influenced by some great horror and sci-fi action works.

So head on over to Shudder and have a look for yourselves. Not signed up for Shudder? Snap to it, silly heads!