Movie Review: A Story Behind Mountain, a Chinese drama from 2012!

Director Lu Yi's first movie was about environmental health care with a plot of teaching viewers of what can be done to prevent pollution problem, in his 2nd movie is a little more different, this time it's more about society critic about a small town out of nowhere and forgotten by the big rising city and no chance of education, it's a story about a young man who try to restore faith in his small town whether the inhabitants want to or not.

Story:

Mr Gao (Han Sang Ming) get seriously injured when he try to prevent a group of teachers to closed down an old school that he teach in a barely small town village up in the mountain. Despite all the effort to save his life he passes away. His son Zhi Yuan (Li Ming) returns home from the city after he hears the news of his deceased father. When he hear about the school has been closed down for teaching the kids living in the mountains, he start an independent teaching and become the new teacher of the mountain village. This idea anger the local towns people who want their kids to travel to the city to study. The city is miles away and the three wheels bus tilt down and injure the kids. After the bus incident Zhi Yuan decides to activate the local school no matter the towns people says. But rumors also spread that a young girl Xiao Chi (Shi Yuban) has a secret crush on him, which is very unwelcome because of her young age and also cousin to Zhi Yuan.

Overall:

Even though the purpose of the plot is strong here, and the ambition of Lu Yi to not give up hope despite what the rules or politics says is well in here. But the movie is too stiff and most of the dialogs are just talk and argue and walk in the country side and very little teaching and basically difficult to find the point of the plot. This movie is not bad but it's without a doubt Lu Yi's weakest movie, however the movie is watchable so I can reward it 5/10.