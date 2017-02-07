MILITIA: Jack Huston, Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Ralph Ineson Join Black List Script Production

Described as an intense character study mixed with suspense and violence, Militia is said to be in the vein of Heat, The Usual Suspects and Glengarry Glen Ross. The story picks up after a shooting at a police funeral by a suspected militia member. A recluse ex-cop and fellow militia man must then interrogate the suspected gunman in his own militia, before copycat attacks start a nationwide war.

Huston (Ben Hur, Boardwalk Empire) is attached as “Gannon,” Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen) as “Olsen” and Ineson (The Witch) as “Morris.”

(Henry Dunham) says, “I wrote Militia years ago, before current events in society echoed the scenario dramatized. This story is about a man struggling to know whether he’s strong enough to be alone, or if he needs to be a part of something, even if it’s what’s hurting him. At its heart, Militia is a story about connection and I am honored that Jack Huston and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have signed on for this journey.”