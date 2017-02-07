SXSW Coverage International Reviews Hollywood News Top 10 Lists Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
MILITIA: Jack Huston, Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Ralph Ineson Join Black List Script Production
Henry Dunham's Black List script from 2015, Militia, is moving forward according to a report over at Deadline. Jack Huston, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ralph Ineson are attached to the project.
Described as an intense character study mixed with suspense and violence, Militia is said to be in the vein of Heat, The Usual Suspects and Glengarry Glen Ross. The story picks up after a shooting at a police funeral by a suspected militia member. A recluse ex-cop and fellow militia man must then interrogate the suspected gunman in his own militia, before copycat attacks start a nationwide war.Huston (Ben Hur, Boardwalk Empire) is attached as “Gannon,” Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen) as “Olsen” and Ineson (The Witch) as “Morris.”(Henry Dunham) says, “I wrote Militia years ago, before current events in society echoed the scenario dramatized. This story is about a man struggling to know whether he’s strong enough to be alone, or if he needs to be a part of something, even if it’s what’s hurting him. At its heart, Militia is a story about connection and I am honored that Jack Huston and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have signed on for this journey.”
Production duties are being shared between Dallas Sonnier's Cinestate (Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Dragged Across Concrete) and XYZ Films (Apostle and I Kill Giants). XYZ is handling international sales at EFM this coming week.
Dunahm showed up on the studio systems' radar when he released his short film The Awareness. We have included that below for your view pleasure.
(ScreenAnarchy founder Todd Brown is a partner at XYZ Films. That has no bearing on the content and posting of this news item)
