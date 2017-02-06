LOGAN: Wolverine Knows 'The Drill' in New Clip, Do You?

Yesterday's Big Game clip was a bit of a somber affair but Fox has released a new clip this morning to show that not all things are doom and gloom in the upcoming Wolverine film, Logan.

Hey, it is not all happy happy joy joy, but shows that Old Man Logan still takes no crap from anyone. If anything he is a little bit crankier. Old age will do that to you.

In the clip some 'hired goons' come over to his friend Munson's property late at night to deliver a message. Logan does not take kindly to this sort of business, probably because it is so late, so he steps in.