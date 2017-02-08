THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE: Watch The First Trailer, Ripe With Ninjas, Giant Robots and Daddy Issues?

The other day our own Ard asked the community what Lego movie they would like to see next, completely unawares that the first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie was going to drop this morning. And in keeping with its predecessors it looks terrific and has good humor. Really, how could you go wrong? Ninjas and giant robots? Where do we sign up.

Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they're ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.

The Lego Ninjago Movie was supposed to be released last year. Hopefully that is not a bad sign. Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Michael Peña and Jackie Chan were among the talent lending their voices to this production. Ninjago was directed by Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising)