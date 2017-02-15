If You’re Seeking an S & M Dungeon for an anti-Shades of Grey film, speak to Morgane Sarah Becerril!

Morgane Sarah Becerril directed ‘The Session’, An edgy, romantic-comedy set in a New York S & M dungeon, and tracing the developing relationship between Daphne, a newbie dominatrix and her client. The film screened at the 2016 Edinburgh Short Film Festival and also won 1st prize at the 2016 Montreal World Film Festival. We talked to Morgane about the film, working in a sex dungeon and film-making in general: