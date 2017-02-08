Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See COOK UP A STORM in Cinemas!
Cook Up A Storm is a new Chinese film about ‘the ultimate culinary competition between a Cantonese street cook and a French-trained Michelin-starred chef’. It stars Nicholas Tse, CN-Blue's Jung Yong-Hwa, Tiffany Tang, Michelle Bai and Ge You.
Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
1) Like the Magnum Film Facebook page, and
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
Cook Up A Storm will open in Australian cinemas on February 14 and this competition will close at 3pm on February 13. Good luck!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.