Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See COOK UP A STORM in Cinemas!

Cook Up A Storm is a new Chinese film about ‘the ultimate culinary competition between a Cantonese street cook and a French-trained Michelin-starred chef’. It stars Nicholas Tse, CN-Blue's Jung Yong-Hwa, Tiffany Tang, Michelle Bai and Ge You.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

Cook Up A Storm will open in Australian cinemas on February 14 and this competition will close at 3pm on February 13. Good luck!