Have Your Say: What Should The Next Lego Movie Be About?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
This week we see the premiere of The Lego Batman Movie, and according to our James Marsh it's a whole load of fun.

To be honest, that in itself ought not to be a surprise at this point. A few years ago, The Lego Movie turned out to be surprisingly witty and well-made, and even that isn't the sole example of Lego's brand of quality tongue-in-cheek humor. All their cinematic efforts so far have been impressively entertaining, from the Ninjago and (many) Star Wars series, to the shorts peppered throughout the Lego videogames, to even some of their adverts.

With the Lego puppets already looking like caricatures, the brand invariably spoofs everything it touches, but most of the times it manages to do that with enough intelligence to reward both kids and adults.

Which brings us to the question of the week: what subject, book, comic, film, series, anime, franchise or universe would you like to see get the Lego treatment?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

