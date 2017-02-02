Sundance Coverage All Videos Hollywood Videos Teaser Trailers Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

GHOST IN THE SHELL: New Game That Shall Not Be Named Spot Gives Just A Bit More

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
In case you'd missed all the hoopla, there's a very large sporting event just around the corner that is weirdly litigious about people calling it by name and which is particularly well known for the volume of high profile new ads run during the television broadcast. And one of those spots will be for the upcoming Hollywood adpatation of Ghost In The Shell, with that spot already online in advance of the actual Event Which Must Not Be Named.

If you've been keeping track of the lead up to release most of the footage in this new spot will be quite familiar, though it's presented in slightly different context here. The focus is almost solely on Scarlett Johansson and her ever-so-tight camoflage suit but we do get a look at some intriguing new stuff right at the end, including a character I don't believe has shown up in the promo materials so far. I won't say any more about that just now but those of you familiar with the various iterations of Ghost In The Shell that have come before this will almost certainly be pleased.

Check out the new spot below and then weigh in in the comment section below. Is it winning you over?

  • ManateeAdvocate

    I suppose it is winning me over a bit at this point. Looking forward to reading ScreenAnarchy's review.

  • Lee B Golden

    Wait... so if you or anyone write the name of the event on your site or others then there's a chance you'll get a cease and desist note or something? That's insane.

  • I think for something on our scale it's unlikely but yes. they've done it. In any sector where they have an official sponsor they're super vigilant (and litigious) about it. Mostly I just think it's silly and enjoy taking the piss out of it.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Well done.

