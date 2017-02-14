Free Screenings of Rob Stewart's SHARKWATER Across Canada on February 25th

Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, director of the documentary Sharkwater, left us earlier this month in a tragic diving accident while he was filming the follow up to his hit film.

To honor his legacy and to help continue the work he so firmly belived in Cineplex, Entertainment One and the Stewart family have arranged free screenings of Sharkwater across Canada on February 25th.

Tickets will be free at the participating cinemas in exchange for a donation to WWF-Canada. Please read the full press release below for a list of participating cinemas near you.