Criterion in May 2017: GHOST WORLD, Scorsese's World Cinema Project and More

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
It's all about the world in May for the Criterion Collection. The company announced their lineup for the month and two titles jumped out at me.

Terry Zwigoff's Ghost World is a movie I watched on multiple occasions years ago, when the world was younger. It's told in a simple yet evocative manner that resonated for me at the time, so I wonder what kind of effect it will have on me now. New interviews with the cast are included.

The other title is World Cinema Project, which is actually a collector's set of indie films from around the world. Each has been restored, with introductions by Martin Scorsese.

Other upcoming releases include Ozu's lovely Good Morning, Jacques Audiard's acclaimed Dheepan, and two versions of Orson Welles' Othello, as well as a Blu-ray version of Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles. Click through the gallery below to read the details and make your purchasing plans.

GHOST WORLD

Terry Zwigoff's first fiction film, adapted from a cult-classic comic by Daniel Clowes, is an idiosyncratic portrait of adolescent alienation that's at once bleakly comic and wholly endearing. Set during the malaise-filled months following high-school graduation, Ghost World follows the proud misfit Enid (Thora Birch), who confronts an uncertain future amid the cultural wasteland of consumerist suburbia. As her cynicism becomes too much to bear even for her best friend, Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), Enid finds herself drawn to an unlikely kindred spirit: a sad-sack record collector many years her senior (Steve Buscemi).

With its parade of oddball characters, quotable, Oscar-nominated script, and eclectic soundtrack of vintage obscurities, Ghost World is one of the twenty-first century's most fiercely beloved comedies.

2001 * 111 minutes * Color * 5.1 surround * 1.85:1 aspect ratio

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • New, restored 4K digital transfer, supervised by writer-director Terry Zwigoff, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

  • Audio commentary featuring Zwigoff, comic-book creator and screenwriter Daniel Clowes, and producer Lianne Halfon

  • New interviews with and actors Thora Birch and Illeana Douglas

  • Extended excerpt from Gumnaam (1965) featuring the Bollywood musical number that appears in Ghost World's opening title sequence

  • Deleted scenes

  • Trailer

  • More!

  • PLUS: An essay by critic Howard Hampton

BLU-RAY EDITION
SRP $39.95
STREET 5/30/17

DVD EDITION SRP $29.95
STREET 5/30/17

CriterionJacques AudiardMartin ScorseseOrson WellesOzu YasujiroTerry Zwigoff
