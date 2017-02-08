Sundance Coverage Weird News All News Weird Features Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Classic Movie Review: Kalibre 35 - a Colombian filmmaking drama from 2000!

Jonathan Regehr
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Classic Movie Review: Kalibre 35 - a Colombian filmmaking drama from 2000!

How do you make a movie in Hollywood? You ask your family for help! How do you make a movie in Canada? Put a maple leaf on you and ask your government for permission! How do you make a movie in Colombia without fundings? Well maybe I should rob a bank? Congratulations because that's what this filmmaking drama is about! Kalibre 35 was released in 2000 and got four nominations in the Golden Colombia Cinema Circle and won 3 of them including for best visual effect.

Story:

Meet Andres (Robinson Diaz) a naive stubborn egoistic filmmaker student with a high inspiration to make a movie out his own script co-written by his brother Luis (Juan Carlos Vargas), but there is a catch, they're both broke and lack of experience and despite Andres girlfriend Akira (Juana Acosta) has become an actress and is cast for a famous television production, Andres refuse to get any help from her nor sell his script to her company. Then Akiras criminal brother Fredrico (Mario Duarte) come up with a crazy joke to Andres that he should rob a bank, fund his own movie company and make movies the way he want it. It's a crazy idea and naive, so naive that is a perfect idea for Andres, but will he be successful or will his ego get him into trouble he cannot handle?

overall:

As an idea of a story it's kinda interesting, and reflects how hard it is to make a dream come true specially if one choose the easy way. However the rest of the movie is not interesting, specially how the director try to tell the story and a typical 2000 movie that's playing with camera effects and different visual makes me wonder how it could win for best visual. And the characters are not likable nor identical to a person one should feel for, they just complain and shout, it's very hard to wish any success to any of the characters.

But I wouldn't say it's a bad movie, it had some good moments, I'm just disappointed that it wasn't more, but it get a 5/10 reward.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
colombiacrimeegoismFilmmakingnaiverobbery
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.