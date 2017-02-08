Classic Movie Review: Kalibre 35 - a Colombian filmmaking drama from 2000!

How do you make a movie in Hollywood? You ask your family for help! How do you make a movie in Canada? Put a maple leaf on you and ask your government for permission! How do you make a movie in Colombia without fundings? Well maybe I should rob a bank? Congratulations because that's what this filmmaking drama is about! Kalibre 35 was released in 2000 and got four nominations in the Golden Colombia Cinema Circle and won 3 of them including for best visual effect.

Story:

Meet Andres (Robinson Diaz) a naive stubborn egoistic filmmaker student with a high inspiration to make a movie out his own script co-written by his brother Luis (Juan Carlos Vargas), but there is a catch, they're both broke and lack of experience and despite Andres girlfriend Akira (Juana Acosta) has become an actress and is cast for a famous television production, Andres refuse to get any help from her nor sell his script to her company. Then Akiras criminal brother Fredrico (Mario Duarte) come up with a crazy joke to Andres that he should rob a bank, fund his own movie company and make movies the way he want it. It's a crazy idea and naive, so naive that is a perfect idea for Andres, but will he be successful or will his ego get him into trouble he cannot handle?

overall:

As an idea of a story it's kinda interesting, and reflects how hard it is to make a dream come true specially if one choose the easy way. However the rest of the movie is not interesting, specially how the director try to tell the story and a typical 2000 movie that's playing with camera effects and different visual makes me wonder how it could win for best visual. And the characters are not likable nor identical to a person one should feel for, they just complain and shout, it's very hard to wish any success to any of the characters.

But I wouldn't say it's a bad movie, it had some good moments, I'm just disappointed that it wasn't more, but it get a 5/10 reward.