Check This Prologue Clip For ALIEN: COVENANT

Well, that is new: 20th Century Fox has released a five minute prologue short for Ridley Scott's upcomingon-line, and it plays like a big character introduction promo. We check the crew of a giant spaceship having a get-together, and the clip is ominously called "". Oooooops...It's a rather audacious clip as well, I'd say, as Ridley seems to have no qualms reminding us of his legendary original entry in the franchise. Not only does he go out of his way to get the set designs and overall look matching, he even dares play with the series' single most iconic scene.But enough out of me, go check it out for yourself!