Carys Evans talks to director Nicholas Moss at the 2016 Edinburgh Short Film Festival about directing John Hurt

Much saddened as we were to hear about the death John Hurt, we unknowingly gave him on of his last screenings at last year’s Edinburgh Short Film Festival when he appeared in Nicholas Moss’s outstanding short drama BREAK which we screened on Sunday November 6th at Summerhall.

Nicholas was interviewed by our very own film critic and presenter, Carys Evans who talked to Nicholas about short film-making and working with John Hurt amongst other things in a wide-ranging interview.