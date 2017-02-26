Berlin / EFM Coverage Superhero Movies International Reviews Weird News Indie Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Carys Evans talks to director Nicholas Moss at the 2016 Edinburgh Short Film Festival about directing John Hurt

EdinburghShorts
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Carys Evans talks to director Nicholas Moss at the 2016 Edinburgh Short Film Festival about directing John Hurt
Much saddened as we were to hear about the death John Hurt, we unknowingly gave him on of his last screenings at last year’s Edinburgh Short Film Festival when he appeared in Nicholas Moss’s outstanding short drama BREAK which we screened on Sunday November 6th at Summerhall.
 
Nicholas was interviewed by our very own film critic and presenter, Carys Evans who talked to Nicholas about short film-making and working with John Hurt amongst other things in a wide-ranging interview.
 
Nicholas Moss Interview
 
 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ActingEdinburgh Short Film Festivalfilm awardsfilm directingfilm distributionfilm festivalssubmissions
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.