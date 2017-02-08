Black Fawn Renews With Breakthrough Entertainment, Presents Eighth Film HERETICS

The relationship between Black Fawn Films and distributor Breakthrough Entertainment has obviously been a fruitful one for the past few years. When Black Fawn signed on for an eight film slate there were some of us (raises hand) that thought everyone involved was some level of stark raving mad.

Then the lads at Back Fawn got to work and showed everyone that it could be done, churning out indie horror flicks at a rate equal to two per year, and with the exception of Antisocial and its sequel, no two films were the same. From supernatural psycho slashers, chamber psychological thrillers, to body horror they have dabbled in a good cross section of the horror genre.

With the release of the eighth film, thus meeting their obligation with Breakthrough, going with the logic of 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' Black Fawn has renewed their relationship with Breakthrough for at least two more films it seems.

The last film from the original deal, The Heretics, will be screened for potential buyers at EFM in Berlin next week on Valentine's Day before hitting the festival circuit. The first film in this new agreement, I'll Take Your Dead, is in the casting phase.