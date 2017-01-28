XX: Canadian Theatrical And Digital Release News For Female-Driven Horror Anthology

Oh, Canada. If you are as excited about the female-driven horror anthology XX as we are here in the Great White North then here is some news about when and where you can watch it. Consider this your patriotic duty as technically XX is at its roots a Canadian film since it all began with filmmaker Jovanka Vuckovic and producer Todd Brown here in Toronto.

XX is a female-driven horror anthology with each director given full creative license to tell any story they choose revolving around a female protagonist. While the directors have been given free creative rein within budget and time constraints, all of the segments themselves will involve the horror genre in a new all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women. Jovanka Vuckovic (THE CAPTURED BIRD) dares to open THE BOX; Annie Clark (St. Vincent) rocks her directorial debut with THE BIRTHDAY PARTY; Roxanne Benjamin (SOUTHBOUND) screams DON’T FALL; Karyn Kusama (THE INVITATION, GIRLFIGHT) exorcises HER ONLY LIVING SON; and Award-winning animator Sofia Carrillo (LA CASA TRISTE) wraps together four suspenseful stories of terror.

Unobstructed View is handling the Canadian distribution of the all-female horror show. On February 17th XX opens at The Carlton Cinema here in Toronto. Hopefully there will be more Canadian dates to follow. On opening night director Jovanka Vuckovic, her star from her segment The Box Nathalie Brown, and the segment's producer Karen Shaw will be there opening night for Q&A.

If you have to wait for the digital platform release then look for XX on iTunes and On Demand starting March 3, 2017