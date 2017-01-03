WITHDRAWN: Watch The First Trailer For The Slamdance Selected Indie

Canada's Adrian Murray makes his feature directing debut with Withdrawn, a Slamdance-selected indie that seems to draw its influences from the mid-late eighties wave of American indies that first introduced us to Richard Linklater, Gus Van Sant, Jim Jarmusch and others.

Aaron Keough stars as a young man who finds a lost credit card which seems the solution to his financial difficulties. Almost entirely improvised from just a fifteen page outline it's a pretty remarkable bit of work [Yes, I've had the chance to see it and should point out in the interest of full disclosure that XYZ Films, where I spend the rest of my working hours, now represents the film for North American sales as a result.] from a compelling new talent.

IndieWire have just rolled out the first trailer from Withdrawn to give you a taste. Check it out below.