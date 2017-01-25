Watch: MSG LIONHEART 2: HIND KA NAPAK KO JAWAB Trailer, Is This Real Life?

We've written a lot about India's Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda religious sect in northwest India and his crazy film antics, but his latest work may take the cake. MSG Lionheart: Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab is a fictional retelling of the Pakistani attack on India in 2016 and India's retaliation, widely referred to as the "surgical strike", after the language used by the Prime Minister to describe a secret offensive designed to destroy the offending Pakistani military unit. This time, though, the hero is MSG himself, and the battle looks like early '90s video game cut scenes.

Honestly, as much of this as I've watched, I'm not even sure where I stand on it from a moral and ethical standpoint. Part of me wants to enjoy the ridiculous ineptitude of MSG and his monumental ego - in the trailer he takes credit for 42 different jobs on the project with pride - but on the other hand, it's pretty clear that he's a megalomaniac whose only concern is self-aggrandizement.

It is true that his organization holds some Guinness World Records for works of philanthropy, mostly through blood donation schemes, but even these are used to bolster his own personal image. His ashram is like a minor fiefdom with himself at the helm. He reminds me of Jim Jones or David Koresh, but just imagine they made crazy low-budget action movies about how awesome they were. Let's not forget that he's been accused of ordering the castration of 400 of his male followers for reasons of spiritual purification. The guy is kind of a nut.

However, this is four insane minutes of nonsense on a level as yet unseen by the human race. It's hard to look away. Decide for yourself.

MSG Lionheart: Hind Ka Napak Ko Jawab opens in some theaters on February 10th.