Vestron Video to Bring The WISHMASTER Series to Blu-ray March 28

Lionsgate Home Video's specialty imprint Vestron Video Collector's Series continues it's impressive collection of home video releases with the upcoming Wishmaster series of films on Blu-ray. This is a series of films that I have to admit I have never seen, but I know that there are plenty of fans out there, so check out the brand new trailer, artwork, and details below. Wishmaster hits the streets on March 28th

Your wish has come true with the Vestron Video Collector's Series upcoming release of the Wishmaster Collection, a must-have for cult classic collectors, available for the first time on limited-edition Blu-ray™ on March 28 from Lionsgate. In the Wishmaster series, an evil djinn grants three wishes to the person who releases him, fulfilling a prophecy that will unleash his fellow djinn upon the earth. With brand-new illustration from renowned artist Thomas Hodge, the three-disc Wishmaster Collection limited-edition Blu-ray™ includes all four films, restored and remastered, plus never-before-seen special features, and will be available for the suggested retail price of $49.99.

WISHMASTER COLLECTION OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Magically powerful and supernaturally evil, the ancient entity known as the Djinn can grant your wildest dreams -- and unleash your darkest nightmares. Follow the Wishmaster's bloodcurdling quest to devour souls and plunge the world into eternal damnation in this fright-filled collection of all four horror-fantasy favorites.

WISHMASTER SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentaries:

o Director Robert Kurtzman and screenwriter Peter Atkins

o Director Robert Kurtzman and stars Andrew Divoff and Tammy Lauren

Isolated Score Selections/Audio Interview with composer Harry Manfredini

Featurettes

o "Out of the Bottle" - Interviews with director Robert Kurtzman and co-producer David Tripet

o "The Magic Words" - An Interview with screenwriter Peter Atkins

o "The Djinn and Alexandra" - Interviews with stars Andrew Divoff and Tammy Lauren

o "Captured Visions" - An Interview with director of photography Jacques Haitkin

o "Wish List" - Interviews with actors Kane Hodder and Ted Raimi

o Vintage Featurette: "Making of Wishmaster"

Trailers, Spots, Galleries: Teaser & Theatrical Trailers, TV & Radio Spots, Storyboard & Still Galleries

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Compilation

WISHMASTER 2: EVIL NEVER DIES SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with writer/director Jack Sholder

Trailer

Still Gallery

WISHMASTER 3: BEYOND THE GATES OF HELL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with director Chris Angel and cast members John Novak, Jason Connery, and Louisette Geiss

Vintage Featurette: "Making of Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell"

Trailer

WISHMASTER 4: THE PROPHECY FULFILLED SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentaries:

o Director Chris Angel and cast members Michael Trucco and Jason Thompson

o Director Chris Angel and actor John Novak